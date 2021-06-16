210617-newslocal-schoolsout 01.jpg
Braxton Frazier, 7, East Wenatchee, enjoys his first week out of school with his dad, Nick, fishing at Putters Lake near Rock Island on Wednesday. Mr. Frazier says his son recently took to fishing and they've been to this pond many times since.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

