210703-newslocal-fireworkssales 01.jpg
Buy Now

Fireworks stand volunteer Michelle Lain, Wenatchee, picks out smoke balls and tanks to buy for her personal use at the opening of the fireworks stand in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee Thursday morning. At right is the stand operator Windy Farley, Wenatchee. Proceeds from their sales goes to the Wenatchee Eagles club. This stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until July 4 when they will close at 9 p.m. Farley says she expects to sell out on Saturday, maybe even by Friday. They've sold everything in the last two years and inventory this year is at 80 percent of usual because COVID-19 problems in China disrupted getting supplies.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.