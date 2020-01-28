200130-newslocal-bee 01.jpg
Kindergartner Claire Giannandrea, right, concentrates as she spells the word "win" while first-grader Annali Vartiainen looks on during the annual all-school spelling bee at St Joseph's Catholic School in Wenatchee on Tuesday. The contest between these two grades was won by Shayla Padilla-Mendoza spelling "cook." Students from second and third grade and also fourth and fifth competed with each other later in the afternoon.

