200804-newslocal-newhotel 01.jpg
Buy Now

Workers with Generation Plastering of Pasco apply stucco finish material to the new Residence Inn by Marriott hotel being built next to Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee on Friday. The five-story hotel is expected to have 127 rooms.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com