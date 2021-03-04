210306-newslocal-chasepark 01.jpg
Buy Now

Jerry Lyman, Wenatchee, takes advantage Thursday of the new equipment just opened at Chase Park near his home. The city made improvements to the park during the start of COVID-19 restrictions then had to fence them off. Besides new picnic benches, playground equipment and a small climbing rock are available.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com