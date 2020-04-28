200429-newslocal-peaceful 01.jpg
A passerby takes in a peaceful scene at Linden Tree Park in Wenatchee on Tuesday. The Lindston Barn in the background was built in the 1930s by Ed Lindston whose family settled in the valley in 1907. It is now used as a boathouse by the Wenatchee Row and Paddle Club.

