210626-newslocal-starlightmeet 01.jpg
Buy Now

Molly Coonfield, 16, Wenatchee, right, trains with fellow teammates of Velocity Swimming on Friday at the Wenatchee City Pool. Velocity hosts the annual Starlight Invitational swim meet this weekend at the pool where 600 competitors from around the Pacific Northwest will race. Spectators will have to watch from behind fencing surrounding the pool because of COVID-19 restrictions. Last year's meet was canceled because of the pandemic.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.