With seven participants and about the same number watching, the 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade heads down the sidewalk along Orondo Street — instead of the usual route on Orondo — past outdoor diners at McGlinn's restaurant in Wenatchee on Wednesday. Mayor Frank Kuntz, the only entry not pictured, led the group about 165 feet before it ran out of steam just past the restaurant. The parade was viewed livestream on the radio station KCSY Sunny FM's Facebook page. The normal parade was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

