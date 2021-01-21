210123-newslocal-tightquarters 01.jpg
Victor Giroux with Icon Commercial Roofing of Spokane, finds himself in tight quarters as he installs soffits at Grant Elementary School in East Wenatchee on Thursday. Construction of new buildings continues at Eastmont elementary schools, part of a project that started last February. Included are 20 new classrooms, four cafeterias, and improvements to the Dan White baseball field. Grade schools will eventually include sixth grade.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

