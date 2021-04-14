ORONDO — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a tractor-trailer collided with a minivan.
Donald and Carol Sass of Orondo were northbound in a Honda Odyssey about 4 p.m. when the vehicle was hit by a southbound truck that jackknifed while trying to stop, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The Honda swerved to try to avoid the truck but was struck about a mile north of Daroga State Park. The truck came to a stop blocking both lanes, the report said.
The driver of the Honda, Donald Sass, 79, and Carol Sass, 76, were taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment of injuries. Both wore seatbelts.
Truck driver Calvin Anderson of East Wenatchee was not injured. Anderson, 81, was cited for driving with defective brakes and speed too fast for conditions.