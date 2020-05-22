200524-newslocal-practice 01.jpg
Hannah Swartz, 16, Wenatchee, learns how to twirl a military signal baton during a drum major session with Wenatchee High School's senior drum major Hailey Wells, at the school's practice field Friday. Swartz is getting ready for a tryout that will be held online at the end of May. Her baton was a performance one before the end broke off and needed to be taped back on. Seven students are vying for one position. The winner will work with Wells to lead the Golden Apple Marching Band next school year.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

