200708-newslocal-lonelylift 01.jpg
Buy Now

Alone up in the air, Brandon Haight of Wenatchee's Star Rentals checks out a 125-foot boom lift at the Walla Walla Avenue business on Monday.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Get the news delivered to your email inbox