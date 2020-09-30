200930-newslocal-sheep 01.jpg
A trucker locks up their brakes as vehicles stop along Highway 97A south of Entiat on Tuesday, for a herd of bighorn sheep crossing the road. The one photographed had turned back from a larger group that had just gotten across the roadway.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

