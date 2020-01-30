200131-newslocal-herd 01.jpg
Buy Now

Deer roam the edges of Wenatchee on Thursday near Steve Tramp's garage on Skyline Drive. He said he feeds them throughout the year — about 10 blocks of deer food — in a homemade feeder. He understands that some residents don't like to see them eating out of their vegetable and flower gardens but they don't cause him any difficulties. "They are little gems," he said, "they are beautiful."

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Deer roam the edges of Wenatchee Thursday Steve Tramp's garage on Skyline Drive.

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com