WENATCHEE — Dave Hauck and a small crew with the Wenatchee School District maintenance department found an accidental time capsule of sorts when they pulled out old lockers at Wenatchee High School Thursday.
Tucked in the crooks and crannies of the lockers and under a sheet metal top was evidence of students' lives since the high school was built in 1971.
The lockers contained two handfuls of change. There were homework papers from as early as 1979. And cigarette butts.
Hauck said one report card was found with a note saying, "disrupts class often" next to a letter grade of "F."
Half sheets of papers announcing school dances fluttered to the ground as Hauck pulled off a metal sheet that had been attached over the original lockers.
Messages and students' names were revealed, scratched on the top of the original lockers.
Two overdue book reminders were also found from October of 1981. The postcards, with postage costing 1 cent, were addressed to Kathleen Delaney.
Kathleen Delaney Pace, contacted where she now lives in Helena, Montana, said she is sure she returned those books.
"How embarrassing after all these years. I was horrible at returning library books on time," she said. She was a junior at the time.
"Makes me sad to know those old lockers are gone," she said. "Back then we'd have the same locker all three years. Lots of great memories hanging out by the lockers."
The lockers, being removed mostly for security reasons, will be sold for scrap metal Hauck said.