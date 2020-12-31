210102-newslocal-whiteonwhite 01.jpg
Buy Now

A dove flies into a tree with others in East Wenatchee in this high-key photograph. Eurasian collared doves, now a common sight in the Wenatchee Valley, are an invasive species that didn't show up in the Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count in Wenatchee until January 2010.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com