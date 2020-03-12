200313-newslocal-windypractice 01.jpg
Eastmont High School softball coach Cliff Johnson runs practice for his team in blustery conditions, infield dirt blowing around the players on Wednesday afternoon. Called "Grinder Wednesday," teammates go around the infield advancing between bases in different moves, here by leaping. Practice began for the team March 2 with the first game scheduled on March 21 at the Sterling Middle School fields.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

