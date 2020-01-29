WENATCHEE — All 10 Washington State Apple Blossom royalty candidates sat through a 10-minute practice interview Wednesday to get ready for the real interviews with royalty judges.
The students later reviewed notes taken by observers to improve their skills as the competition gets closer.
They will meet with the real judges on the morning of the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, Saturday, Feb. 8.
The panel interviews count for 25% of the contestants' score in the festival competition. There are tickets available for that evening. According to Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson, the practice interviews have been going on for about 10 years. "The panel interviews help the candidates tremendously for the real thing," she says.
The observers talked to judges after each interview and relayed information to the candidates about how they entered the room, their posture, speaking volume, confidence, and answers to questions.