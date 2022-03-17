Makaylin Collings hugs Washington State Apple Blossom 2022 Queen Rianne Salcido at Learning Well School in Wenatchee on Wednesday. Collings was named Washington State Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Queen. Educators evaluated 86 essays from fifth-grade Wenatchee Valley girls as part of the royalty competition.
Washington State Apple Blossom Junior Royalty 2022 Princess Annabelle Lodge, left, daughter of David and Kristin Lodge; Queen Makaylin Collings, center, daughter of Cameron and Amy Collings; Princess Olivia Vanatta, right, daughter of Christa Knopf. The trio posed for a fun jump portrait after Junior Royalty Queen Makaylin's announcement at Learning Well School in Wenatchee on Wednesday. Annabelle attends Sunnyslope Elementary School and Olivia attends Cascade Elementary School. The fifth grade girls were chosen by a panel of educators from two essays they wrote.
