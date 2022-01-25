The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival's Top 10 royalty candidates for 2022 were announced Tuesday night at the Wenatchee Convention Center. In the front row — (W) from Wenatchee, (E) from Eastmont — from left are : Rita Escalera (E), daughter of Jose and Brenda Escalera; Mallory West (E), daughter of Todd and Stacy West; Ava Norris-Markowitz (E), daughter of Jessica Norris Chapman; Elyse Long (W), daughter of Michael and Erin Long; and Presley Nelson (W), daughter of Dave and Leanna Nelson. In the back row from left: Rianne Salcido (W), daughter of Malachi and Cathy Salcido; Ainsley Shearer (W), daughter of Jim and Christy Shearer; Brenda Calvillo (E), daughter of Javier and Maria Calvillo; Kaydence Garrison (E), daughter of Jim and Malinda Garrison; and Paige Garetson (W), daughter of James and Dragana Garetson. Next up for the finalists are media interviews, tours of local businesses and getting ready for this year’s Royalty Selection Pageant on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. To purchase tickets to the event, go to appleblossom.org.
