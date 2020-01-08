Washington State Apple Blossom top 10 royalty candidates announced Wednesday night are, from left to right, front row; Wenatchee School District (W), Eastmont School District (E):
Aisha Mondragon (E), daughter of Mayra Mondragon; Carmen Valencia (W), daughter of Manuel and Maria Valencia; Abby Wilt (W), daughter of Bob and Jackie Wilt; Kaia St. John (W), daughter of Rebecca Tucker and Jake St. John; Chelsea Wickel (W), daughter of Steve and Lisa Wickel. In the back row: Kelly Norland (W), daughter of Erik and Kate Norland; Haley Gilman (E), daughter of Ken and Denise Gilman; Jessie Weber (E), daughter of Steven and Jackie Weber; Tess Sparks (E), daughter of Courtney and David Woods and David Sparks; Megan Lindell (E), daughter of Michelle and Andrew Campbell and Mike and Kristin Lindell.