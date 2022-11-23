Volunteers pack decorated laundry baskets with food for Thanksgiving in the annual Baskets of Blessing food donation Tuesday at the Wenatchee First Assembly of God church. A total of 500 baskets were prepared for people who registered in advance with Serve Wenatchee, sponsors of the event. Thom Nees, director of Serve Wenatchee, said the food costed $35 for each basket last year. This year, the cost has been $44, he says, because of inflation. Serve Wenatchee still needs about $6,000 to pay for the effort, he said.
