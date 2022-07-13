Cora Collings, left, watches as Ellanora Gentry squeezes paste out of newspaper while they build a papier-maché volcano Tuesday at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. They are 8-year-olds from Wenatchee. It was the second day of science week during the Super Summer Adventure Camp held by the museum. Split into three age groups, the 44 students are learning science through chemical reactions and interesting scientific principles. Next week, students from kindergarten through sixth grade will learn about inventions. For more information, go to the museum's web page: wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
