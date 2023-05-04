Friends from Quincy came to Wenatchee Wednesday night, May 3, 2023, to enjoy the thrills of the Funtastic Shows Carnival at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee. From left on the ride called Sinbad's are Briza Perez, 12, Estrella Corona, 13, and Yadirah Pulido, 15. The Carnival, part of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, runs through Sunday.
Friends from Quincy came to Wenatchee Wednesday night, May 3, 2023, to enjoy the thrills of the Funtastic Shows Carnival at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee. From left on the ride called Cliff Hanger are Briza Perez, 12, Yohali Armas, 9, and Malachi Maharjan, 9. The Carnival is part of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
