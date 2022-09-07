John Mainord and fiancee' Hailey Glass install a window in their 1964, 15-foot Fan travel trailer in Cashmere on Thursday. They are renovating it to sell with the money going toward their wedding in Texas next month. For four years they have been living in Texas squished into a small motor home, and then this trailer. Earlier this year they moved the trailer to Leavenworth and just last month left trailer living for a three-bedroom house in Cashmere. "It's a mansion to us," said Glass. Mainord is a guitar-playing song writer and part-time food runner at a restaurant. Glass makes and sells jewelry at Leavenworth's Art in the Park.
