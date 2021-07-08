centerpiece top story Photos: Catching a new wave By Don Seabrook World photo editor Don Seabrook Photo Editor Author email Jul 8, 2021 Jul 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miles Harvey, Salida, Colorado, splashes a wave of water on people waiting to have a turn Thursday at Slidewaters' newest attraction, a river wave that opened in May. Robert Borner, co-owner of the Chelan water park, says their Citywave U.S.A. is the largest river wave in the world and the only one in the United States. It was built by the Citywave company based in Munich, Germany. Twelve pumps shoot water into the pool at a rate of up to 720,000 gallons a minute producing a 5 to 6-foot wave that people can ride on. The park offers the wave free to people in the morning and then for $30 to $35 per 45-minute session after. There is a maximum of 12 surfers per session. Coaches are on hand to help people trying it out for the first time. About 150 people are employed at Slidewaters through the summer. World photo/Don Seabrook Sections Local News Northwest News Sports Arts & Entertainment Education Housing Crisis Webcams Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week Andrey Tsarenkos, Marysville, falls from his surfboard at Slidewaters newest feature, on Thursday.. World photo/Don Seabrook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don Seabrook Photo Editor I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children. Author email Follow Don Seabrook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More News Lightning sparks brush fire northwest of Ephrata Jul 8, 2021 Local News Engine failure prompts pilot to land plane in wheat field Jul 8, 2021 Local News Photos: Catching a new wave +2 Jul 8, 2021 Local News More charged in East Wenatchee shooting Jul 8, 2021 News Plug in | July 10 to 13 Jul 8, 2021 Business Class with a Glass expands in new location 7 hrs ago Local News Waterville homeowner finds rabid bat Jul 8, 2021 Local News Second wolf pack makes Chelan County its home Jul 8, 2021 GO! Summer Concert Series returning to Wenatchee's Centennial Park Jul 8, 2021 Local News Owner of dogs that attacked woman pleads guilty Jul 8, 2021