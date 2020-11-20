CHELAN — For over 15 years, community members from Chelan have gathered for a couple of hours the week before Thanksgiving to give their downtown the holiday spirit.
This year about 20 volunteers divided into groups to hoist 60 stars and garland onto decorative light poles and decorate the town's Christmas tree. It's all in anticipation of the annual Small Town Christmas events that run from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
"It's a great way to engage the community and to become excited for the holiday," said coordinator Erin McCardle, Historic Downtown Chelan executive director.
She said high school students usually would help decorate but with COVID-19 restrictions they couldn't this year. More adult volunteers filled in for them.
For more information on A Small Town Christmas activities, go to: historicchelan.org.