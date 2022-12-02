Photos: Christmas trees under the snow

Snow from storms earlier this week covered Christmas trees when volunteers and shoppers began showing up Thursday at Morris Park in Wenatchee during the Wenatchee Exchange Club’s annual tree sales.
The lot had been closed since last weekend, when it opened for the season.
Ralph Womack, Wenatchee, and his son Ed were the first to wander through what looked like a magical forest of white-capped trees. Metal tubes held trees up, off the ground. When they found one about the right size, Ed would shake the snow off as Ralph gave a thumbs up or down — the tree would sit in Ralph’s living room.
The annual sale was cancelled last year when a summer drought browned many of the needles making them unusable. This year’s trees come from a new vendor from Shelton.
The Exchange Club is selling 300 trees this year, a mix of noble and Nordmann firs. Two years ago, it sold 400 trees. It’s the main fundraiser for the club. Proceeds of the sale go toward local youth programs, including Wenatchee Youth Baseball, the YMCA youth scholarship program, Wenatchee High School Booster Club, Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Short Shakespeareans of Wenatchee, and more.
Volunteers run the sale helping cut, wrap, and carry trees to cars. This year, they are also knocking snow off trees. When they aren’t helping customers, some stand by a large wood stove brought in to keep warm.
For the family of Jeff Harless, Kathleen MacGuire, and their children Mercer, 8, and Rainer Harless, 4, buying a tree at Morris Park was a new experience. “Normally we find ours in the forest, but we’ve just been busy this year,” said Kathleen.
Mercer ran ahead of the family pointing out possible trees that would stand over her presents on Christmas. Rainer tried to keep up, but struggled in the deep snow, at one time falling in his large snowsuit, unable to get back up.
The lot is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sundays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The schedule will continue until the last tree is sold.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone