Photos: Christmas trees under the snow

Ed Womack, Wenatchee, shakes snow from a tree at the Wenatchee Exchange Club lot at Morris Park Thursday. He was helping his father Ralph find a tree for his living room.

Snow from storms earlier this week covered Christmas trees when volunteers and shoppers began showing up Thursday at Morris Park in Wenatchee during the Wenatchee Exchange Club’s annual tree sales.

The lot had been closed since last weekend, when it opened for the season.

Martin Barron, Wenatchee, wanders through the forest of Christmas trees held up by metal tubes as he looks with his wife Tina for this year's tree.
Wenatchee Exchange Club volunteer Everett Gahringer uses a measuring stick to knock snow off Christmas trees Thursday.
From left, Jeff Harless, Rainer Harless, 4, Kathleen MacGuire, and Mercer Harless, 8, find their tree at the Wenatchee Exchange Club's lot Thursday.
Wenatchee Exchange Club volunteer Mike Neff pushes a tree into Martin and Tina Barron's car Thursday.


