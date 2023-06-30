A crew removes Central from Central Washington Hospital to add Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus Thursday afternoon in Wenatchee. Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital have changed their names to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus and Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus.
Both will become Confluence Health Hospital and the name changes are meant to increase clarity and allow for smoother service for patients, according to a Confluence Health press release. The name changes were announced last year. Omak and Moses Lake Clinics will be named Confluence Health Omak Campus and Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus.
