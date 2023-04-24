World photo/Loren Benoit Veronica Mabee, left, Wenatchee, and her son Rhyatt Mabee spend time learning about beavers from Cascade Conservation District Educator Kirk Beckendorf during Sustainable NCW’s 5th annual Earth Day Fair at Pybus Public Market on Saturday. The Earth Day Fair had activities, educational booths, products for sale, several electric vehicles on display, a silent auction, and more.
World photo/Loren Benoit Ed and Sherri Schneider, Wenatchee, grab a viola plant at the Our Valley Our Future, Neustro Valle Neustro Futuro educational booth during Sustainable NCW’s 5th annual Earth Day Fair at Pybus Public Market on Saturday. The booth also provided information about future North Central Washington action items, projects, and programs.
World photo/Loren Benoit Veronica Mabee, left, Wenatchee, and her son Rhyatt Mabee spend time learning about beavers from Cascade Conservation District Educator Kirk Beckendorf during Sustainable NCW’s 5th annual Earth Day Fair at Pybus Public Market on Saturday. The Earth Day Fair had activities, educational booths, products for sale, several electric vehicles on display, a silent auction, and more.
World photo/Loren Benoit Ed and Sherri Schneider, Wenatchee, grab a viola plant at the Our Valley Our Future, Neustro Valle Neustro Futuro educational booth during Sustainable NCW’s 5th annual Earth Day Fair at Pybus Public Market on Saturday. The booth also provided information about future North Central Washington action items, projects, and programs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone