Makena Albert with East Wenatchee Public Works blows leaves from an entrance to the city hall building on Monday. The city's 30-foot, fresh-cut Christmas tree, put into a hole in the lawn in front of city hall last Monday, fell over due to strong winds on Sunday. More strongs are forecast for today. This is the second tree the city has tried. The first broke in two pieces while being lifted onto a transport truck. East Wenatchee spokeswoman Trina Elmes said they plan on removing this tree's branches on Tuesday and are looking at other options for decorations for the Wings 'n Wishes celebration on Dec. 2.
