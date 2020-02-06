Workers for Encore Finishes out of Everett spray on and smooth new plaster on the the Eastmont Metro Parks & Recreation pool in East Wenatchee on Wednesday. They expected to be finished that day and add water on Thursday. Executive Director Sally Brawley hopes the $3 million project will be finished by March 1.
