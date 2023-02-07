The end of the basketball season is coming and with that, last home games of the season and Senior Nights, where fans honor players in their last year for their schools. Thursday night was Senior Night at Cashmere High School and some fans brought cutouts of their friends playing in their last regular season home basketball game.
Geena Ragosta, 7, Cashmere, dribbles a basketball across the Cashmere High School court during an exhibition of Doane's Dribblers during halftime of the high school girls' game against Chelan Thursday night. It's the first year Geena has participated in the annual basketball camp.
The end of the basketball season is coming and with that, last home games of the season and Senior Nights, where fans honor players in their last year for their schools. Thursday night was Senior Night at Cashmere High School and some fans brought cutouts of their friends playing in their last regular season home basketball game.
Geena Ragosta, 7, Cashmere, dribbles a basketball across the Cashmere High School court during an exhibition of Doane's Dribblers during halftime of the high school girls' game against Chelan Thursday night. It's the first year Geena has participated in the annual basketball camp.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone