200219-newslocal-familydisc 02.jpg
Buy Now

Oscar Green throws his flying disc on the last hole of the disc golf course.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Sign up for our email newsletters