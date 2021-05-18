CASHMERE — Doyle Workman, 85, wandered the garden at his Cashmere home along the Wenatchee River on Tuesday.
The retired orchardist, who grew up on a farm in Oklahoma and traveled to Okanogan with two friends when he was 19, says he had no interest in flowers until he bought his house in 1977 and then retired about 10 years ago.
Now, much of his nearly 2 acres is covered with show plants, including the irises shown in the photograph. In the summer, dahlias and gladiolas will bloom. Before the death of his wife Inetta five years ago, he said he would bring her outside their home to gaze at the garden.
Today, he says people stop by to look at his flowers.
"I don't charge them to get in, but I do to get out," he joked.