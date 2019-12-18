centerpiece Photos: Frost cover By Don Seabrook World photo editor Don Seabrook Photo Editor Author email Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Sections Local News Sports Arts & Entertainment Education Housing Crisis Fires Webcams 1 of 2 Buy Now A kestrel perches on a frosted-over ponderosa pine along Wenatchee Heights Road on Wednesday morning. Lingering cold along with low fog has brought a deep frost to the area. World photo/Don Seabrook Buy Now Loop Road beyond Wenatchee Heights on Wednesday morning. World photo/Don Seabrook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don Seabrook Photo Editor I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children. Author email Follow Don Seabrook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More Local News Humane Society’s Club Pet is closing Jan. 15 | Clinic expansion in the works Dec 18, 2019 Local News Waterville woman accused of raping teen boy Dec 18, 2019 Local News Wenatchee selling commercial properties ahead of McKittrick extension +2 Dec 18, 2019 Local News East Wenatchee apartment complex sells to Richland companies for $20.9 million Dec 18, 2019 Local News Photos: Frost cover +2 Dec 18, 2019 Connections Getting the most from your Christmas amaryllis +3 Dec 18, 2019 News Photo: Need a lift? Dec 18, 2019 News Work begins at WVC's Wells Hall Dec 18, 2019 Local News Wenatchee 'Impeach Trump' rally attracts around 125 +2 Dec 17, 2019 Local News Update: A few inches of snow, then rain in the forecast for Wenatchee Dec 17, 2019 Featured Update: A few inches of snow, then rain in the forecast for Wenatchee Dec 17, 2019 Man who attacked bus station guard arrested for hitting jail guard Dec 17, 2019 +2 Wenatchee selling commercial properties ahead of McKittrick extension Dec 18, 2019 East Wenatchee apartment complex sells to Richland companies for $20.9 million Dec 18, 2019 Sprinkler system stops fire at Wenatchee store Dec 17, 2019 Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK TO SUBMIT