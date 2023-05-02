Luke Dietrich and his son Joshua, 4, Wenatchee, leave the fresh squeezed lemonade stand with a drink Tuesday at Memorial Park. Inside the lemon booth is Abigail Martinez, Quincy and her disposition isn't all that sour. "It's great (in the booth)," Martinez said. "Really fun but it's also really hot." The Washington State Apple Blossom Food Fair runs through Sunday.
Curly Fries are at least a twice-per-festival treat for Delores Feil, East Wenatchee, she says while munching down on a brick of them on Tuesday. Eating them can be a challenge. "They're just so long and stringy," she says.
