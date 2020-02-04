Michael Loar, Malaga, is lifted up by Harlem Globetrotters' Kris "Hi-Lite" Bruton during the Globetrotters performance at Town Toyota arena Tuesday night. Bruton grabbed Loar from the crowd to teach him to dance and sing on the basketball court during a break in the action. The Globetrotters beat the archrival Washington Generals 43-41.
