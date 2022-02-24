Dan Gaspar, Wenatchee, packs up his annual Christmas decorations and light display at his home on Western Avenue on Wednesday. "It's been tough to get stuff down because of the snow," he said. He said his house is known as the "Candy Cane House." He was a ninth-grader in 1971 when he won his first award for Christmas decorating. He said it was a third-place prize from the chamber of commerce for decorating his parents' home, also on Western Avenue about a mile north of his current house. He builds most of his decorations using wood cutouts that he paints. With 16 exterior outlets, he said he can turn his extensive light display on from inside his house.
