Students, their parents and teachers of the Eastmont Academy school paddle in a 25-foot canoe through a canal near the confluence of the Wenatchee and Columbia rivers on Friday. The craft is one of two similar to explorer David Thompson's canoes and headed by Larry Tobiska with the Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club. The group of second to eighth graders are the first group to use the two canoes in the Youth on the Columbia program since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019. Thompson was a British-Canadian fur trader, surveyor, and cartographer who surveyed the Columbia basin in 1807 and navigated the length of the Columbia River in 1811.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.