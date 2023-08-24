Nevaeh Oxley, 10, Omak, wears her chicken "Ed" on her head like a hat while wandering the poultry barn at the North Central Washington Fairgrounds in Waterville on Wednesday. Ed is one of 16 birds, six rabbits, two guinea pigs and one hedgehog she brought to the fair this year. The annual country fair begins Thursday and runs through the weekend.
Jordan Hebron, Waterville, holds sunflowers and an 8-pound, 5-ounce zucchini as he waits in line to enter them into the North Central Washington Fair on Wednesday. "It got away from us early," he said of the veggie's size. He says it's bigger than both his children were at birth. Plans for the 22-inch long baby? "Probably zucchini bread or pizza crust," he says.
