Finding fun in just about anything, children play in the draining wash water while Libby Pipkin, 9, and Jacob Holladay, 15, Cashmere, clean their pigs after checking them into the Chelan County Fair Wednesday. The fair begins Thursday and continues through Sunday. For a list of events, go to chelancountyfair.com. This is the first year of showing a pig at a fair for both Pipkin with "Pinky Pie," and Holladay with "Jimmy Dean."
Jeff Hampton, superintendent for the poultry and rabbit divisions at the Chelan County Fair, unwraps a toy duck and chicken that judges will use in the fitting and showing competition this year. Hampton says avian influenza has kept people from being able to bring their poultry to the fair this year.
Finley Button, 5, Cashmere, holds the dahlia she grew and is entering at the Chelan County Fair Wednesday. Her mother Hannah Dewey says the family has always enjoyed growing both a vegetable and flower garden. This is Finley's first time showing a flower at the fair, entering it in the youth floriculture division.
