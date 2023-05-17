Don Reinhardt and Sherril Lamb, both birders from Wenatchee, get a chance for an eye-to-eye with their interests during an open house at Wenatchee Valley College Wednesday, May 17, 2023, put together by Dr. Dan Stephens who is on the biology faculty at the college. The event is part of the Wenatchee River Institute's Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest celebration. Stephens has a collection of 460 stuffed birds collected over 30 years. Over 200 people have helped him in his endeavor. Dr. Stephens was given a Bird Fest Founders' Award this year. The Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest continues through Sunday. For more information see today's Go! section.
