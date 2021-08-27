Charlie Erickson hugs his son Noah, after the 11-year-old received a Reserve Grand Champion in fitting and showing with his sheep Fred at the North Central Washington Fair on Friday. They are from Hartline and Noah is a St. Andrews 4-Her. It's his first time showing sheep at a fair. The fair, in Waterville, continues through Sunday.
Lainee Baergen's miniature pumpkin won a Special Award ribbon for the 12-year-old from Coulee City. She also was showing her beef cow at the fair — two exhibits possibly with the biggest differences in weights for any entries.
Hunter Schmidt, 9, Mansfield, grins to her mother Mikia after receiving a Call Back and Blue ribbon showing her Lionhead rabbit "Blue. She's a member of the Kritters and Kids 4-H group out of Mansfield.
Cora Tonne, 9, Ephrata, combs animal hair adhesive into her Angus heifer nicknamed "Princess." Tonne was getting ready for the fitting and showing competition at the North Central Washington Fair on Friday. Earlier, she had won Grand Champion in 4-H Market with her steer she calls Ricki. She says she started showing cattle when she was 4 years old.
