Tara Ammons-Cohen, right, struggles with a heavy bag of soil as she and residents of Grace House in East Wenatchee help Margaret Viebrock, left, and others with the WSU Extension Master Gardeners and SNAP-Ed Nutrition Project build and prepare raised vegetable garden beds July 15 at the Grace House shelter. The SNAP-Ed Nutrition Project received a grant to help build six raised beds at Grace House and seven at a low-income apartment complex on Ninth Street in Wenatchee. Volunteers and Extension employees will be involved in teaching residents how to maintain the beds and prepare the vegetables they grow. Viebrock hopes that children at the shelter will learn alongside their mothers about the healthy aspects of growing their own food. She says the total cost of materials to build the raised beds is about $10,000. The South Douglas Conservation District, Housing Authority of Chelan County and Wenatchee, and Cascadia Conservation District are also partners in the effort, Viebrock said.
