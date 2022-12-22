Marion Thornock, 9, Wenatchee, watches the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center's Education Specialist Tracy Trotter put together a string of DNA during an Edible DNA event at the museum on Wednesday. The 24 children learned about DNA and that it determines characteristics of living things. A related exhibit, "Zoo in You: The Human Microbiome," is free at the museum through winter vacation.
Liam Gonzalez, 5, East Wenatchee, eats the finished DNA model of stomach cancer that he built at the Edible DNA program Wednesday at the Wenatchee Museum & Cultural Center. Children could also create models of sweat bacteria, bubonic plague, and a stress and anxiety producer in the brain.
