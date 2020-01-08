The Mariner Moose runs between students at John Newbery Elementary School on Tuesday. He was joined by players Matt Festa and Austin Nola and broadcaster Rick Rizzs at the school and a later event at Pybus Public Market. For more on the Mariners visit, see Page B1.
The Mariner Moose runs between students at John Newbery Elementary School on Tuesday. He was joined by players Matt Festa and Austin Nola and broadcaster Rick Rizzs at the school and a later event at Pybus Public Market. For more on the Mariners visit, see Page B1.