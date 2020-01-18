Abby Toftness plays the marimba in the Eastmont Kutamba Marimba group. The students performed during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Festival at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday.
When she wasn’t talking with attendees at the museum event, Julie Edwards sat at her booth, weaving a sally bag, a basket used by Native Americans who lived on the Columbia Plateau to gather and store roots and berries.
