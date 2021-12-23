Sawyer Goodrich, 6, speeds down a snowy hill after catching air over a small jump Saturday morning at Wenatchee's Lincoln Park. Saturday's snowfall brought in about 50 people to Lincoln Park's sledding hill by 11:30 a.m. Giggles and sledding crashes were shared among many. Wenatchee can expect colder nights ahead, with the weather dropping to single digits on Sunday. The low temperatures for the night will drop to 9 degrees and a low of 5 degrees is expected to follow on Monday.
Sawyer Goodrich, 6, speeds down a snowy hill after catching air over a small jump Saturday morning at Wenatchee's Lincoln Park. Saturday's snowfall brought in about 50 people to Lincoln Park's sledding hill by 11:30 a.m. Giggles and sledding crashes were shared among many. Wenatchee can expect colder nights ahead, with the weather dropping to single digits on Sunday. The low temperatures for the night will drop to 9 degrees and a low of 5 degrees is expected to follow on Monday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.