Jennifer Reese of Wenatchee paints a bowl during the Empty Bowls fundraiser at Pybus Public Market on Sunday. The annual event is put on by the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council to raise awareness about food insecurity and hunger and also to raise funds for the NCW Food Distribution Center. Pybus will be the site of another bowl painting on Feb. 16 and then there will be a soup-and-bread meal at Wenatchee High School on March 14. For more information, visit cdcac.org and look for Empty Bowls under the events tab.
